    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show open house [Image 1 of 3]

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy flies behind a KC-10 Extender during Travis Air Force Base’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 16, 2024. The KC-10 and C-5 flew along with a KC-46A Pegasus and C-17 Globemaster III as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis AFB operates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 19:25
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show open house [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Air Show
    KC-10 Extender
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Wings Over Solano
    Travis Air Show

