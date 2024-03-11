A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy flies behind a KC-10 Extender during Travis Air Force Base’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 16, 2024. The KC-10 and C-5 flew along with a KC-46A Pegasus and C-17 Globemaster III as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis AFB operates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 19:25
|Photo ID:
|8292576
|VIRIN:
|240316-F-IP635-1272
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.04 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show open house [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
