Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show open house

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy flies behind a KC-10 Extender during Travis Air Force Base’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 16, 2024. The KC-10 and C-5 flew along with a KC-46A Pegasus and C-17 Globemaster III as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis AFB operates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

Date Taken: 03.16.2024
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US