    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCU Idaho (SSN 799) Christening [Image 1 of 3]

    PCU Idaho (SSN 799) Christening

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by John Narewski 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    Groton, Conn. (March 16, 2024) - The pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Idaho (SSN 799) seen prior to a christening ceremony at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard facility in Groton, Conn., March 16, 2024. Idaho and crew will operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by John Narewski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 13:21
    Photo ID: 8292439
    VIRIN: 240316-N-UM744-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU Idaho (SSN 799) Christening [Image 3 of 3], by John Narewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

