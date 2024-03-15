PCU Idaho (SSN 799) Christening

GROTON, Conn. (March 16, 2024) – The crew of the pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Idaho (SSN 799) march in formation during a christening ceremony at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard facility in Groton, Conn., March 16, 2024. Idaho and crew will operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by John Narewski)

