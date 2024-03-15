Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Navy C-130J Hercules “Fat Albert” flies over Solano County, California, March 14, 2024. "Fat Albert" is a nickname given to the plane by Marine Corps Blue Angel pilots in the 1970s because of its size and shape, referencing a popular children's cartoon of the same era. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
