Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerobatic formation maneuvers at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 14, 2024. The mission of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

