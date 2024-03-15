U.S. Army Soldiers and German Army soldiers cooperate on treating a simulated casualty in a medical tent during a medical training exercise for Allied Spirit 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, March 16, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise designed to prepare NATO Allies and partners' deterrence initiatives through a range of joint and multinational military activities at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. As part of the U.S. Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2024, Allied Spirit prepares multinational forces to operate as one to address security challenges across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 10:24 Photo ID: 8292325 VIRIN: 240316-Z-IU060-1109 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.68 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allied Spirit 24 Participants Conduct Medical and Casualty Evacuation Training [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ayden Norcross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.