    Allied Spirit 24 Participants Conduct Medical and Casualty Evacuation Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Allied Spirit 24 Participants Conduct Medical and Casualty Evacuation Training

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Norcross 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers carry a simulated casualty out of a vehicle during a medical training exercise for Allied Spirit 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, near Hohenfels, Germany, March 16, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise designed to prepare NATO Allies and partners' deterrence initiatives through a range of joint and multinational military activities at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. As part of the U.S. Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2024, Allied Spirit prepares multinational forces to operate as one to address security challenges across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

