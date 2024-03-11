Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women of CLDJ Reflect on Women’s History Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Women of CLDJ Reflect on Women’s History Month

    DJIBOUTI

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kelly Overstreet and U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Christian Vaughn pose together to celebrate Women’s History Month.
    Since 1987, the United States has recognized March as Women’s History Month, to reflect on the progress women have made throughout our nation’s history. This year’s theme focuses on great achievements by women that have helped instill equality and inclusivity throughout the past and into the present.
    Diversity, equality, and inclusion are essential to Camp Lemonnier operations because our people are our strength, and their achievements drive our mission forward. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 05:08
    Photo ID: 8292217
    VIRIN: 240315-N-CM903-1014
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women of CLDJ Reflect on Women’s History Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Patricia Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women of CLDJ Reflect on Women’s History Month
    Women of CLDJ Reflect on Women’s History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women of CLDJ Reflect on Women&rsquo;s History Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Women's History Month
    CLDJ
    WHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT