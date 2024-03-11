U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kelly Overstreet and U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Christian Vaughn pose together to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Since 1987, the United States has recognized March as Women’s History Month, to reflect on the progress women have made throughout our nation’s history. This year’s theme focuses on great achievements by women that have helped instill equality and inclusivity throughout the past and into the present.

Diversity, equality, and inclusion are essential to Camp Lemonnier operations because our people are our strength, and their achievements drive our mission forward. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 05:08 Photo ID: 8292217 VIRIN: 240315-N-CM903-1014 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 1.31 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women of CLDJ Reflect on Women’s History Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Patricia Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.