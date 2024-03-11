Women of CLDJ Reflect on Women’s History Month

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kelly Overstreet and U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain’s...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kelly Overstreet and U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Christian Vaughn pose together to celebrate Women’s History Month. Since 1987, the United States has recognized March as Women’s History Month, to reflect on the progress women have made throughout our nation’s history. This year’s theme focuses on great achievements by women that have helped instill equality and inclusivity throughout the past and into the present. Diversity, equality, and inclusion are essential to Camp Lemonnier operations because our people are our strength, and their achievements drive our mission forward. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 13, 2024) – Americans have celebrated Women’s History Month in March since 1987 to reflect on the progress women have made throughout our nation’s history. This year’s theme focuses on the great achievements by women that have helped instill equality and inclusivity throughout the past and into the present.



“Women continue to break boundaries and pave the way for the next generation of women,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kelly Overstreet, munitions flight chief for the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron, a CLDJ tenant command.



In recent history, service women have continued to break barriers. In August 2015, when U.S. Army Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver graduated as the first female U.S. Army Rangers, they helped create a new norm for Army service women. Since then, over 100 women have successfully become U.S. Army Rangers.



Another great achievement happened in September 2022, when U.S. Navy Lt. Amanda Lee became the first female aviator to earn a spot on the coveted U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron team, the Blue Angels. With that achievement, she created yet another path for future generations to follow.



Women onboard CLDJ make great achievements every day that help drive Camp Lemonnier’s mission forward.



“I made senior chief in 14 years and today, I sit in the position of chief of operations for Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 10 Alpha at Camp Lemonnier,” said Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Christian Vaughn. “This is one of the first commands where I have felt my abilities as a leader and the qualifications that I’ve earned truly matter most. It’s a great feeling and I hope this extends to more commands throughout the Navy.”



As women continue to open doors both in and out of the military, a strong support system can have a positive impact on their professional development.



“I’ve been in my shop for almost 15 years, for the first seven years I was the only female,” said Overstreet. “Fortunately, I have always felt like an equal in my military job and I was the first female in my shop to move up the ranks to master sergeant.”



Diversity, equality, and inclusion are essential to CLDJ operations because our people are our strength. During Women’s History Month -- and every month -- Camp Lemonnier recognizes the great achievements of our service members that enable us to support U.S. forces and our allies in the region.



“The more positive attention to all these amazing achievements we earn, the more respect and acknowledgement we’ll be given,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deyana Burke, non-commissioned officer in charge for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, a CLDJ tenant command. “We've come a long way and there's still a lot to do and fight for as women.”



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands.

(U.S. Navy story by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins)