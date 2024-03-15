Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 [Image 4 of 5]

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-16 Aggressor assigned to the 706th Aggressor Squadron takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, March 14, 2024. During Red Flag exercises, the aggressors provide realistic, threat-representative, near-peer adversary air for high-end US and coalition training.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 18:19
    Photo ID: 8291881
    VIRIN: 240314-F-UT528-1055
    Resolution: 4325x2878
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 [Image 5 of 5], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Interoperability
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    F-35
    readiness
    lethality
    5th Gen
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Operations

