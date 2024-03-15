An F-16 Aggressor assigned to the 706th Aggressor Squadron takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, March 14, 2024. During Red Flag exercises, the aggressors provide realistic, threat-representative, near-peer adversary air for high-end US and coalition training.

(U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

