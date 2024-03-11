A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A taxis to take off for a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, March 14, 2024.The integration of fifth-generation assets, such as the F-35, is a vital step towards enhancing our collective security. These advanced aircraft bring unprecedented capabilities, including enhanced stealth, sensor fusion, and network connectivity, which enable us to maintain air superiority and deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

