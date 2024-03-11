Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 [Image 3 of 5]

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A taxis to take off for a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, March 14, 2024.The integration of fifth-generation assets, such as the F-35, is a vital step towards enhancing our collective security. These advanced aircraft bring unprecedented capabilities, including enhanced stealth, sensor fusion, and network connectivity, which enable us to maintain air superiority and deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 18:19
    Photo ID: 8291880
    VIRIN: 240314-F-UT528-1057
    Resolution: 4469x2973
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 [Image 5 of 5], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Netherlands
    Interoperability
    ACC
    F-35
    readiness
    lethality
    5th Gen
    RNLAF
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Operations

