Brig. Gen. Okamura Provides Update at the Hawaii State Emergency Response Commission Meeting

Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, meets with members of the Hawaii State Emergency Response Commission, Pearl City, Hawaii, March 15, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on transitioning with the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Joint Operational Area and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
