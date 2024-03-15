Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Okamura Provides Update at the Hawaii State Emergency Response Commission Meeting

    Brig. Gen. Okamura Provides Update at the Hawaii State Emergency Response Commission Meeting

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, meets with members of the Hawaii State Emergency Response Commission, Pearl City, Hawaii, March 15, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on transitioning with the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Joint Operational Area and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    Brig. Gen. Okamura Provides Update at the Hawaii State Emergency Response Commission Meeting
    Brig. Gen. Okamura Provides Update at the Hawaii State Emergency Response Commission Meeting

