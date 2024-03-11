Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, speaks with committee members during the Hawaii State Emergency Response Commission meeting, Pearl City, Hawaii, March 15, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on transitioning with the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Joint Operational Area and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 18:28 Photo ID: 8291873 VIRIN: 240315-A-EE372-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.6 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Okamura Provides Update at the Hawaii State Emergency Response Commission Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.