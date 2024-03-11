Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    311th ESC 2024 BWBSC [Image 4 of 5]

    311th ESC 2024 BWBSC

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 4th and final day of the our Best Warrior Best Squad Competition started with a swimming event, followed by NBC, the board appearance, and concluded with the Award ceremony. The 311th ESC Command Sgt. Maj. Denny Walker presented awards to the following top-performing competitors:
    .
    2nd Lt. Cole Kerchner, of the 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, was named Best Officer of the year for the 311th ESC 2024 BWBSC.
    .
    Cpl. Reynaldo Sanchez, of the 311 ESC HHC, was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the 311th ESC 2024 BWBSC.
    .
    Pfc. Jared Haggard, of the 208th Transportation Company, was named Best Soldier of the Year for the 311th ESC 2024 BWBSC.
    .
    Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks, Command Sgt. Maj. Denny Walker, and the whole 311 ESC are proud of all participants and cadre. They wish the winners the best for the up-coming 79 Theater Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition.
    .
    (Photos by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 15:48
    Photo ID: 8291523
    VIRIN: 240308-A-PK275-1933
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 20.94 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 311th ESC 2024 BWBSC [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    311th ESC 2024 BWBSC
    311th ESC 2024 BWBSC
    311th ESC 2024 BWBSC
    311th ESC 2024 BWBSC
    311th ESC 2024 BWBSC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT