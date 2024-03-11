The 4th and final day of the our Best Warrior Best Squad Competition started with a swimming event, followed by NBC, the board appearance, and concluded with the Award ceremony. The 311th ESC Command Sgt. Maj. Denny Walker presented awards to the following top-performing competitors:
2nd Lt. Cole Kerchner, of the 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, was named Best Officer of the year for the 311th ESC 2024 BWBSC.
Cpl. Reynaldo Sanchez, of the 311 ESC HHC, was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the 311th ESC 2024 BWBSC.
Pfc. Jared Haggard, of the 208th Transportation Company, was named Best Soldier of the Year for the 311th ESC 2024 BWBSC.
Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks, Command Sgt. Maj. Denny Walker, and the whole 311 ESC are proud of all participants and cadre. They wish the winners the best for the up-coming 79 Theater Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition.
(Photos by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
