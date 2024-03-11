Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Law Enforcement K9 Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Joint Law Enforcement K9 Training

    NATIONAL GUARD PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION CENTER, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss 

    National Guard Professional Education Center

    Members of several Law Enforcement K9 units worked together during an exercise held at the National Guard's Professional Education Center on Camp Robinson in Arkansas, June 20, 2023. The purpose of the exercise was to challenge each of the K9's abilities to detect different explosive materials and consisted of members from the North Little Rock, Little Rock, El Dorado, University of Arkansas, Batesville, Bentonville Police Departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss)

