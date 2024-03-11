Joint Law Enforcement K9 Training

Members of several Law Enforcement K9 units worked together during an exercise held at the National Guard's Professional Education Center on Camp Robinson in Arkansas, June 20, 2023. The purpose of the exercise was to challenge each of the K9's abilities to detect different explosive materials and consisted of members from the North Little Rock, Little Rock, El Dorado, University of Arkansas, Batesville, Bentonville Police Departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss)

Date Taken: 06.20.2023
Location: NATIONAL GUARD PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION CENTER, AR, US