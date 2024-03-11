Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL in 14th year of helping high school students lay foundation for futures in nursing [Image 2 of 2]

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Lejeune High School students Katherine Scott (left) and McKenzie Pankey learn about medical equipment in the multi-service ward of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on March 5, 2024. Scott and Pankey are enrolled in the high school’s Health Sciences/Nurse Aide I Program led by Dr. Angelia Washington, a nurse educator and founder of the program.

    This work, NMCCL in 14th year of helping high school students lay foundation for futures in nursing [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nursing
    Military Health
    partnerships

