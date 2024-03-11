Lejeune High School students Katherine Scott (left) and McKenzie Pankey learn about medical equipment in the multi-service ward of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on March 5, 2024. Scott and Pankey are enrolled in the high school’s Health Sciences/Nurse Aide I Program led by Dr. Angelia Washington, a nurse educator and founder of the program.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8290234
|VIRIN:
|240305-N-FB730-1018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL in 14th year of helping high school students lay foundation for futures in nursing [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMCCL in 14th year of helping high school students lay foundation for futures in nursing
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT