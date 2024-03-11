NMCCL in 14th year of helping high school students lay foundation for futures in nursing

Dr. Angelia Washington, Abigail Brown, and Madison Pankey with Lejeune High School discuss health care delivery with NMCCL Nurse Brittany Chapman (pictured right) in the Intensive Care Unit of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on March 5, 2024. Brown and Pankey are enrolled in the high school’s Health Sciences/Nurse Aide I Program led by Washington, a nurse educator and founder of the program.

