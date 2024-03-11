Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL in 14th year of helping high school students lay foundation for futures in nursing [Image 1 of 2]

    NMCCL in 14th year of helping high school students lay foundation for futures in nursing

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Dr. Angelia Washington, Abigail Brown, and Madison Pankey with Lejeune High School discuss health care delivery with NMCCL Nurse Brittany Chapman (pictured right) in the Intensive Care Unit of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on March 5, 2024. Brown and Pankey are enrolled in the high school’s Health Sciences/Nurse Aide I Program led by Washington, a nurse educator and founder of the program.

    NMCCL in 14th year of helping high school students lay foundation for futures in nursing
    NMCCL in 14th year of helping high school students lay foundation for futures in nursing

    NMCCL in 14th year of helping high school students lay foundation for futures in nursing

