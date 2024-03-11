231120-N-OQ442-1001

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 20, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class William O’Connor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), takes the bearings of nearby landmarks from forward lookout, Nov. 20. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 08:06 Photo ID: 8289828 VIRIN: 231120-N-OQ442-1001 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 1.04 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.