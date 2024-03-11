231120-N-OQ442-1010

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 20, 2023) Ensign Collin Henderson (left) and Quartermaster Seaman Nicholas Bacon, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), lower the ship’s award flags during a sea and anchor evolution, Nov. 20. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 08:06 Photo ID: 8289825 VIRIN: 231120-N-OQ442-1010 USS Bataan Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Riley Gasdia