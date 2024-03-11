Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Bataan Sea and Anchor Detail

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231120-N-OQ442-1010
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 20, 2023) Ensign Collin Henderson (left) and Quartermaster Seaman Nicholas Bacon, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), lower the ship’s award flags during a sea and anchor evolution, Nov. 20. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 08:06
    Photo ID: 8289825
    VIRIN: 231120-N-OQ442-1010
    Resolution: 1094x1641
    Size: 759.84 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Ensign
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Sean and Anchor

