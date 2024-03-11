Bundeswehr soldiers assigned to 411th Panzergrenadier Battalion push forward towards the enemy during Allied Spirit 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, March 14, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise designed to prepare NATO Allies and partners' deterrence initiatives through a range of joint and multinational military activities. As part of the U.S. Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2024, Allied Spirit prepares multinational forces to operate as one to address security challenges across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 05:24 Photo ID: 8289745 VIRIN: 240315-A-QM436-1465 Resolution: 8000x5333 Size: 22.65 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bundeswehr prepares for movement during Allied Spirit 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.