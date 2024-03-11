Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bundeswehr prepares for movement during Allied Spirit 24 [Image 6 of 7]

    Bundeswehr prepares for movement during Allied Spirit 24

    BY, GERMANY

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Bundeswehr soldiers assigned to 411th Panzergrenadier Battalion push forward towards the enemy during Allied Spirit 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, March 14, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise designed to prepare NATO Allies and partners' deterrence initiatives through a range of joint and multinational military activities. As part of the U.S. Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2024, Allied Spirit prepares multinational forces to operate as one to address security challenges across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 05:24
    Photo ID: 8289746
    VIRIN: 240315-A-QM436-1466
    Resolution: 8000x5333
    Size: 22.3 MB
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bundeswehr prepares for movement during Allied Spirit 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bundeswehr prepares for movement during Allied Spirit 24
    Bundeswehr prepares for movement during Allied Spirit 24
    CG Steven Carpenter addresses media members at Allied Spirit 24
    CG Steven Carpenter addresses media members at Allied Spirit 24
    Bundeswehr prepares for movement during Allied Spirit 24
    Bundeswehr prepares for movement during Allied Spirit 24
    Bundeswehr prepares for movement during Allied Spirit 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT