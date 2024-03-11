Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Bulls Recognized [Image 2 of 3]

    Red Bulls Recognized

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Angelo 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Spc. John Morningstar and Spc. Kacie Diaz were all recognized by the 34th Infantry Division's Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jay Hackett, for their efforts in training and supporting the Division during mobilization at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Angelo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8289662
    VIRIN: 240229-Z-DE783-6961
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Bulls Recognized [Image 3 of 3], by MSG John Angelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Bulls Recognized
    Red Bulls Recognized
    Red Bulls Recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Bulls
    34th Infantry Division
    Excellence
    Recognition
    Minnesota National Guard
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT