Spc. John Morningstar and Spc. Kacie Diaz were all recognized by the 34th Infantry Division's Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jay Hackett, for their efforts in training and supporting the Division during mobilization at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Angelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 04:23 Photo ID: 8289661 VIRIN: 240229-Z-DE783-6960 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 5.7 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Bulls Recognized [Image 3 of 3], by MSG John Angelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.