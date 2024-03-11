Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force appoints first Guardian MTL [Image 3 of 4]

    Space Force appoints first Guardian MTL

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Sgt. Thomas Davenport, 533rd Training Squadron, Detachment 1 noncommissioned officer in-charge of Guardian Development, gives a briefing during Military Training Leader School at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Feb. 22, 2024. Davenport is the first Space Force Guardian to graduate from MTLS and be certified as an MTL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten A. Walters)

    This work, Space Force appoints first Guardian MTL [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardian
    Military Training Leader
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Delta 1

