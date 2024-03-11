Space Force appoints first Guardian MTL

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Thomas Davenport, 533rd Training Squadron, Detachment 1 noncommissioned officer in-charge of Guardian Development, center, poses for a photo with Space Delta 1 leadership following his graduation from Military Training Leader School at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Feb. 29, 2024. Davenport is the first Space Force Guardian to graduate from MTLS and be certified as an MTL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten A. Walters)

