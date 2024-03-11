Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers, civilians volunteer at WCC job interview lesson

Ashley Galloway, an education services specialist with Fort Leonard Wood’s Truman Army Education and Personnel Testing Center, conducts a mock interview with a Waynesville Career Center student March 11 at the Waynesville Career Center. Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers and civilians are visiting the WCC throughout the week to assist about 600 juniors and seniors in building confidence as they polish job interview and resume-writing skills for their specialized programs of study.

