    Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers, civilians volunteer at WCC job interview lesson

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Ashley Galloway, an education services specialist with Fort Leonard Wood’s Truman Army Education and Personnel Testing Center, conducts a mock interview with a Waynesville Career Center student March 11 at the Waynesville Career Center. Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers and civilians are visiting the WCC throughout the week to assist about 600 juniors and seniors in building confidence as they polish job interview and resume-writing skills for their specialized programs of study.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers, civilians volunteer at WCC job interview lesson [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fort leonard wood

