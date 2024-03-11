Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers, civilians volunteer at WCC job interview lesson

During a job interview and resume-writing lesson this week, Waynesville Career Center student Seth Richter talks welding on March 11 with Staff Sgt. Matthew Greene, a drill sergeant from Company B, 787th Military Police Battalion, who actually worked in a fabrication shop as a welder for three years before joining the Army. Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers and civilians are visiting the WCC throughout the week to assist about 600 juniors and seniors in building confidence as they polish job interview and resume-writing skills for their specialized programs of study. The personnel, from various garrison directorates and units, are acting as job interviewers for the purpose of the lesson, posing questions from a prepared list and providing written and verbal feedback for the students.

