Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puppies and Pi (e), a Perfect Combination of Cute and Delicious [Image 4 of 5]

    Puppies and Pi (e), a Perfect Combination of Cute and Delicious

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    The Throckmorton Library at Fort Liberty hosted the second Puppies and Pi (e) story time event on March 14, 2024. In honor of National Pi Day, the library hosted dog-themed stories, songs, demonstrations, and pies. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 14:57
    Photo ID: 8288625
    VIRIN: 240314-A-IV289-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 461.48 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puppies and Pi (e), a Perfect Combination of Cute and Delicious [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Puppies and Pi (e), a Perfect Combination of Cute and Delicious
    Puppies and Pi (e), a Perfect Combination of Cute and Delicious
    Puppies and Pi (e), a Perfect Combination of Cute and Delicious
    Puppies and Pi (e), a Perfect Combination of Cute and Delicious
    Puppies and Pi (e), a Perfect Combination of Cute and Delicious

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Puppies and Pi (e), a Perfect Combination of Cute and Delicious

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT