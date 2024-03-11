Puppies and Pi (e), a Perfect Combination of Cute and Delicious

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Throckmorton Library at Fort Liberty hosted the second Puppies and Pi (e) story...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Throckmorton Library at Fort Liberty hosted the second Puppies and Pi (e) story time event on March 14, 2024. In honor of National Pi Day, the library hosted dog-themed stories, songs, demonstrations, and pies. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - The ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, puppies, and pie are all related to the concept of mathematics. The circumference-to-diameter ratio equals pi (approximately 3.14159); one can count or multiply puppies and divide the pie into slices.

The Throckmorton Library at Fort Liberty hosted the second Puppies and Pi (e) story time event on March 14. In honor of National Pi Day, the library hosted dog-themed stories, songs, demonstrations, and pies. A military working dog also made an appearance.

“This is Aarkansas’ second Puppies and Pi (e) event, and she is now four years old,” said Sgt. Martin Daniels, 550th Military Working Dog Detachment.

Fayetteville’s Love on a Leash and Alliance of Therapy Dogs entertained over 400 people with smiles, hugs, and kisses. Aarkansas and her handler, Daniels, dazzled the audience with an obedience show packed with tricks, leaps, and movement methods.

“This was an event we did last year,” said Jordan Ilund-Thompson, Library Technician. “We wanted to change things up a little bit and add some music elements this year.”

Choosing the books to read during the event was challenging, according to Ilund-Thompson — a table covered in various pies displayed dog-themed books. Ilund-Thompson, who joined the Throckmorton Library team last July, aspires to future programs that will reveal an artsy taste.

“I really enjoy the idea of a crafting afternoon, something of that nature, especially for the kids,” added Ilund-Thompson. “Giving kids that outlet to be able to come and be creative is a great way to relieve stress.”

The event ended with delicious, assorted cakes and moon pies from the Defense Commissary Agency on Fort Liberty and puppy coloring pages.

Whether you're measuring the circumference of a circle, cuddling with playful puppies, or indulging in a delicious pie, they all bring a smile to your face and make life a little sweeter.

For more information on upcoming events at the Throckmorton Library, visit https://liberty.armymwr.com/programs/throckmorton-library.