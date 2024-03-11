Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Oswego personnel rescue one person, their dog at Wright's Landing Marina

    Coast Guard Station Oswego personnel rescue one person, their dog at Wright’s Landing Marina

    OSWEGO, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    OSWEGO, N.Y. — U.S. Coast Guard Station Oswego personnel rescue one person and their dog from the water in Lake Ontario at Wright’s Landing Marina, here yesterday evening. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Rescue
    Coast Guard
    First Responder
    Dog
    Lake Ontario
    Station Oswego

