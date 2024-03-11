Coast Guard Station Oswego personnel rescue one person, their dog at Wright’s Landing Marina

OSWEGO, N.Y. — U.S. Coast Guard Station Oswego personnel rescue one person and their dog from the water in Lake Ontario at Wright’s Landing Marina, here yesterday evening. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8287908
|VIRIN:
|240313-G-G0109-1004
|Resolution:
|945x2048
|Size:
|172.93 KB
|Location:
|OSWEGO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
