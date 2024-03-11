121st refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons

An F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 113th Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing to be refueled over the Atlantic Ocean, March 12, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon can fly more than 500 miles, but the KC-135 can extend its radius beyond that and deliver airpower anywhere, anytime globally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas)

