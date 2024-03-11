121st refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Hayhurst, an in-flight refueling specialist with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 113th Wing, with a KC-135 Stratotanker, over the Atlantic Ocean, March 12, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon can fly more than 500 miles, but the KC-135 can extend its radius beyond that and deliver airpower anywhere, anytime globally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 10:30
|Photo ID:
|8287881
|VIRIN:
|240312-Z-TI419-1041
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|743.42 KB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
