    121st refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons [Image 7 of 12]

    121st refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Hayhurst, an in-flight refueling specialist with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 113th Wing, with a KC-135 Stratotanker, over the Atlantic Ocean, March 12, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon can fly more than 500 miles, but the KC-135 can extend its radius beyond that and deliver airpower anywhere, anytime globally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 10:30
    Photo ID: 8287881
    VIRIN: 240312-Z-TI419-1041
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 743.42 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    In-Flight Refueling
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

