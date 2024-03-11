U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing base commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. David Kolcun, 633d ABW command chief, right, award Lt. Col. Debra Maloney-Ramos, 633d Force Support Squadron commander, middle, during the first annual Winter Crossbow Games award ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Jan. 11, 2024. As the new command team at JBLE, Altman and Kolcun have made it a priority to ensure that team-building based events happen regularly to cultivate morale and overall unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 10:16
|Photo ID:
|8287891
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-BD665-5709
|Resolution:
|5107x3398
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Crossroad to Command Chief [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT