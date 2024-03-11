Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Crossroad to Command Chief [Image 3 of 3]

    The Crossroad to Command Chief

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing base commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. David Kolcun, 633d ABW command chief, right, award Lt. Col. Debra Maloney-Ramos, 633d Force Support Squadron commander, middle, during the first annual Winter Crossbow Games award ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Jan. 11, 2024. As the new command team at JBLE, Altman and Kolcun have made it a priority to ensure that team-building based events happen regularly to cultivate morale and overall unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

