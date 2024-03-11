Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Elementary School Career Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Sasebo Elementary School Career Day

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Cmdr. Mariah Rule, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), answers questions during a career day at Sasebo Elementary School March 13, 2024. CFAS representatives participated in Sasebo Elementary School’s career day to introduce students to various career fields and future job opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo Elementary School Career Day [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

