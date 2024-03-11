Cmdr. Mariah Rule, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to fourth graders during a career day at Sasebo Elementary School March 13, 2024. CFAS representatives participated in Sasebo Elementary School’s career day to introduce students to various career fields and future job opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 02:11 Photo ID: 8287371 VIRIN: 240313-N-II719-1017 Resolution: 5341x3561 Size: 4.08 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sasebo Elementary School Career Day [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.