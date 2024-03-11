Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Rage 2024 at Avon Park [Image 7 of 19]

    Agile Rage 2024 at Avon Park

    AVON PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Sepulveda, the 156th Contingency Response Group senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, the 156th Wing command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Harry Capo, the contingency response team chief with the 156th Contingency Response Group, all assigned to the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, visit the contingency response team operating site during the Agile Rage exercise, Avon Park, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. Agile Rage 2024 is a National Guard Bureau (NGB)/A3 led military exercise, hosted at the Air Dominance Center, taking place from February 26 to March 8, 2024 that involves the collaborative efforts of various Air National Guard Wings conducting joint counter-land and combat search and rescue (CSAR) operations in a simulated medium to high threat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

