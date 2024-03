Agile Rage 2024 at Avon Park

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, the 156th Wing command chief, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, greets PRANG Airmen at the contingency response team operating site during the Agile Rage exercise, Avon Park, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. Agile Rage 2024 is a National Guard Bureau (NGB)/A3 led military exercise, hosted at the Air Dominance Center, taking place from February 26 to March 8, 2024 that involves the collaborative efforts of various Air National Guard Wings conducting joint counter-land and combat search and rescue (CSAR) operations in a simulated medium to high threat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

