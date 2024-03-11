Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jasper Ramos, Reserve Unit Military Sealift Command Far East Headquarters, creates arts and crafts with a child while at a community outreach event, during exercise Cobra Gold 24, at the Learning Center of the Human Help Network in Pattaya, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 22. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)
Military Sealift Command Visits ‘Learning Center’ Kids during Cobra Gold 2024
