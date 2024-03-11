Yeoman 1st Class Michael Coates, Reserve Unit Military Sealift Command Far East Headquarters, creates arts and crafts with a child while at a community outreach event, during exercise Cobra Gold 24, at the Learning Center of the Human Help Network in Pattaya, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 22. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:31 Photo ID: 8286948 VIRIN: 240223-N-IX266-1009 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.83 MB Location: PATTAYA, TH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Sealift Command Visits ‘Learning Center’ Kids during Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.