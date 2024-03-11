Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Sealift Command Visits ‘Learning Center’ Kids during Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Military Sealift Command Visits ‘Learning Center’ Kids during Cobra Gold 2024

    PATTAYA, THAILAND

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    Yeoman 1st Class Michael Coates, Reserve Unit Military Sealift Command Far East Headquarters, creates arts and crafts with a child while at a community outreach event, during exercise Cobra Gold 24, at the Learning Center of the Human Help Network in Pattaya, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 22. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:31
    Photo ID: 8286948
    VIRIN: 240223-N-IX266-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: PATTAYA, TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Sealift Command Visits ‘Learning Center’ Kids during Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Sealift Command Visits ‘Learning Center’ Kids during Cobra Gold 2024
    Military Sealift Command Visits ‘Learning Center’ Kids during Cobra Gold 2024
    Military Sealift Command Visits ‘Learning Center’ Kids during Cobra Gold 2024
    Military Sealift Command Visits ‘Learning Center’ Kids during Cobra Gold 2024
    Military Sealift Command Visits ‘Learning Center’ Kids during Cobra Gold 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Sealift Command Visits &lsquo;Learning Center&rsquo; Kids during Cobra Gold 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    MSC
    SDDC
    Military Sealift Command Far East
    MSCFE
    EPU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT