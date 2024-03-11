USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea, Feb. 27, 2024

240227-N-ED646-1121

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 27, 2024) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Jazmin Rondan, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), sends shot line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AOE 201) during a replenishment-at-sea, Feb. 27. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA