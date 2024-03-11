USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea, Feb. 27, 2024

240227-N-ED646-1035

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 27, 2024) Quartermaster 3rd Class Sema Smith, left, and Quartermaster 3rd Class Alex Willis, center, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), hoist up a signal flag in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea, Feb. 27. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

