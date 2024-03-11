Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Underway

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevin Atkins 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Hector HernandezVargas, from Puerto Rico, uses pressurized air to clean the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, March 7, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 17:23
    Photo ID: 8286532
    VIRIN: 240307-N-US228-1039
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

