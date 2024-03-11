Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Hector HernandezVargas, from Puerto Rico, uses pressurized air to clean the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, March 7, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 17:23 Photo ID: 8286532 VIRIN: 240307-N-US228-1039 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.68 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.