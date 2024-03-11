USS Tripoli Underway

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Cy Encinias, from Everson, Washington, downloads 20mm rounds from a MK 15 Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, March 7, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)

