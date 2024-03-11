Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 5]

    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP PARKS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    The winners of the 259th E-MIB Best Warrior Competition, Spc. Kyle Cook and Sgt. Igor Dovgaliuk, stand with the 259th E-MIB Command team. Both Cook and Dovgaliuk are expected to compete at the division level in the Military Intelligence Readiness Command’s Best Warrior Competition in April 2024. The 259th E-MIB is headquartered out of Joint-Base Lewis McChord, Washington.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 15:32
    Photo ID: 8286261
    VIRIN: 240310-A-PR564-2180
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: CAMP PARKS, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT