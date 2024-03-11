Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition

The winners of the 259th E-MIB Best Warrior Competition, Spc. Kyle Cook and Sgt. Igor Dovgaliuk, stand with the 259th E-MIB Command team. Both Cook and Dovgaliuk are expected to compete at the division level in the Military Intelligence Readiness Command’s Best Warrior Competition in April 2024. The 259th E-MIB is headquartered out of Joint-Base Lewis McChord, Washington.



