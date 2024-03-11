Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP PARKS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    The competitors of the 259th E-MIB Best Warrior Competition stand before a formation as Command Sgt. Maj. Miguel Magana, the 259th E-MIB CSM, recognizes them.
    Photo taken by Staff Sgt. Savannah Bright, 368th MI BN

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 15:32
    Photo ID: 8286270
    VIRIN: 240310-A-PR564-4021
    Resolution: 5244x3648
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: CAMP PARKS, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition
    Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT