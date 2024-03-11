Walter Reed Celebrates Inaugural In-House Case Management Awareness Day

Glady Browne-Mensah, nurse case managers speaks with a patron during Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's in-house inaugural Case Management Awareness Day event on March 12– an event that would perhaps be hosted during National Case Management Week in October.



Browne-Mensah along with other nurse case managers and other Directorate for Healthcare Operations team members worked in shifts during the one-day event to share information about case management and their services.

