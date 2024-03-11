Glady Browne-Mensah, nurse case managers speaks with a patron during Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's in-house inaugural Case Management Awareness Day event on March 12– an event that would perhaps be hosted during National Case Management Week in October.
Browne-Mensah along with other nurse case managers and other Directorate for Healthcare Operations team members worked in shifts during the one-day event to share information about case management and their services.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 15:01
|Photo ID:
|8286212
|VIRIN:
|240312-D-WJ228-3008
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Celebrates Inaugural In-House Case Management Awareness Day [Image 3 of 3], by Vernishia Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed Celebrates Inaugural In-House Case Management Awareness Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT