    Walter Reed Celebrates Inaugural In-House Case Management Awareness Day [Image 1 of 3]

    Walter Reed Celebrates Inaugural In-House Case Management Awareness Day

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Vernishia Vaughn 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's case management team hosted its inaugural Case Management Awareness Day event on March 12– an event that would perhaps be hosted during National Case Management Week in October.

    The one-day event was a day to raise awareness about case management and their services.

    Nurse case managers and other Directorate for Healthcare Operations team members worked in shifts to connect with beneficiaries and staff, sharing information on case management services.

